Teenage girl missing from Elizabeth City, according to Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office

The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing teenage girl.

According to a post, Makiah Koy Salone-Bachelder, 15, was last seen on December 13.

Her last known location was on the 200 block of Katie's Trail in Elizabeth City. This is near Pasquotank High School and Elizabeth City Middle School.

Salone-Bachelder has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities do not know what she was last seen wearing.