x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

north-carolina

GOP lawmakers push bill to keep Trump, RNC in North Carolina

Republican lawmakers in North Carolina plan to introduce a measure that would allow the RNC to be held without many coronavirus restrictions.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina plan to introduce a bill that would allow President Donald Trump to speak in front of a packed Republican National Convention. 

The measure would allow the convention in Charlotte to operate without many of the restrictions aimed at controlling the spread of the coronavirus. The move comes after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said the August convention would have to be scaled down to protect public health. 

Trump responded by announcing that he'd speak in a different state. The bill is sponsored by Republican Rep. John Torbett of Gaston. 

It is largely symbolic as Cooper is likely to reject it and Republicans are unlikely to have the votes to override a veto. 

RELATED: Trump says he's 'forced' to pull RNC from Charlotte; Cooper responds

RELATED: RNC to NC governor: We're looking to you to set the rules and requirements

RELATED: 'We'd love to have the RNC here': Georgia governor addresses possibility of hosting convention