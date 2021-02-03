Executive Order 200 establishes a flexible work search requirement for all new people who apply for unemployment benefits on or after March 14.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Monday that the Department of Commerce will increase efforts to help North Carolinians who file for unemployment benefits go back to work.

According to Gov. Cooper’s office, Executive Order 200 establishes a flexible work search requirement for all new people who apply for unemployment benefits on or after March 14.

“With the recent end of the Extended Benefits program for state unemployment under federal law, this step will help out-of-work North Carolinians access job seeking assistance available through NCWorks and other state-sponsored job search programs,” read a statement from a news release.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than $10 billion in unemployment benefits has been disbursed to North Carolinians through multiple state and federal benefit programs, despite the state providing among the fewest weeks of state benefits in the country, according to officials.

“More jobs are being created as we begin to emerge from the pandemic, and people who are out of work need help getting them," Gov. Cooper said. "Unemployment payments have been critical for families and we want them to have jobs before the payments end."

Officials said the order directs the Department of Commerce to interpret work search laws flexibly to account for burdens posed by COVID-19 that could affect a job seeker’s ability to satisfy search requirements. The department is also directed to establish a broad set of reemployment activities that qualify for a person’s job search.

In his COVID relief budget announced in February, Governor

Cooper proposed expanding state unemployment benefits, which are still among the lowest in the country in his COVID relief budget from February.