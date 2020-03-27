North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Friday a statewide mandate to prohibit non-essential travel and operations amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians will need to 'stay at home,' North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Friday.

A statewide North Carolina 'stay at home' proclamation will order residents to suspend all unnecessary travel.

"I know this order may lead to more hardship and heartache," Cooper said.

Essential services, such as grocery stores and medical services, will reopen open and operational.

Further details about permitted and prohibited activities were expected shortly.

Governor Cooper made the announcement during a live briefing Friday afternoon.

Localized 'stay at home' orders went into effect this week in Charlotte and surrounding counties.

North Carolina joins a list of at least 24 other states with similar orders.

These orders are not total lockdowns, and federal law allows each state or city to decide its own rules when mandating residents stay home.

A 'stay at home' order is different than a 'shelter in place.'

A stay at home order is a "stricter form of social distancing," according to Mecklenburg county. While it can can be enforced by law enforcement, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department has previously said they hope to police the Mecklenburg County order with education.