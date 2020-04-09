Gov. Cooper signs $1 billion COVID-19 relief bill, including stimulus payments for parents

RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from September 2020, when Gov. Cooper talked about entering Phase 2.5 of reopening.
Governor Roy Cooper will sign the $1.1 billion state’s remaining COVID-19 federal relief bill.
The bill includes a stimulus payment for parents. It includes $335 in direct payments to households with at least one child. The payments would be distributed by December 15, according to WNCN.
The package also includes paying an increase of $50 in weekly unemployment benefits, more money for COVID-19 testing, tracing, and for personal protective equipment.
Gov. Cooper issued the following statement:
"This budget followed my recommendations on school enrollment funding and invested in important areas like high-speed internet access and disaster relief, but legislators should have done more to expand Medicaid, support small businesses, pay our educators, assist with rent and utilities relief and further help unemployed North Carolinians. Obviously, I don’t agree with every provision, but the funding for pandemic support in this budget is critical and must move forward."
Highlights of Approved Bill Include:
- $27M for PPE in public schools
- $87M for the $50 per week boost in unemployment benefits (lasts thru Dec. 26, 2020)
- $1M to offset impacts due to cancellation of NC State Fair and West NC Agricultural Fair
- $13M to UNC System for PPE
- $1.1M for a Smart School Bus Safety Pilot Program in Mount Airy
- $1M to ABSS for various needs
- $4.5M to the Community Foundation Center of Greater Greensboro
- $5M to State Board of Elections for 2020 Election Day preps (there's a nice breakdown of what the money is for)
- $8M for assistance payments to parents with children doing remote learning (the $335 one-time payments to parents. the details are included)
- $24M for an Earthquake Disaster Recovery Reserve (breaks down where the money goes with regards to the earthquake in Sparta)
- Various adjustments in funding for hurricane disaster relief