Gov. Cooper signs $1 billion COVID-19 relief bill, including stimulus payments for parents

Parents with at least one child will get $335 in direct payments beginning on December 15.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from September 2020, when Gov. Cooper talked about entering Phase 2.5 of reopening.

Governor Roy Cooper will sign the $1.1 billion state’s remaining COVID-19 federal relief bill.

The bill includes a stimulus payment for parents. It includes $335 in direct payments to households with at least one child. The payments would be distributed by December 15, according to WNCN.

The package also includes paying an increase of $50 in weekly unemployment benefits, more money for COVID-19 testing, tracing, and for personal protective equipment.

Gov. Cooper issued the following statement:

"This budget followed my recommendations on school enrollment funding and invested in important areas like high-speed internet access and disaster relief, but legislators should have done more to expand Medicaid, support small businesses, pay our educators, assist with rent and utilities relief and further help unemployed North Carolinians. Obviously, I don’t agree with every provision, but the funding for pandemic support in this budget is critical and must move forward."

Highlights of Approved Bill Include: