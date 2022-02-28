Gov. Roy Cooper announces North Carolina sanctions in response to Russian attack on Ukraine

﻿The North Carolina ABC Commission suggested three alcohol brands – Hammer & Sickle, Beluga, and Russian Standard – would be subject to the Executive Order.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has announced the state will issue sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion on Ukraine.

Cooper signed Executive Order No. 251 that directs state government agencies and departments to review all existing contracts and operations and to terminate any agreements or operations that directly benefit Russian entities.

﻿“The invasion of Ukraine is an attack on a free people. This order sends a strong message and helps ensure no public dollars or operations from North Carolina will benefit Russia and its unjustified aggression,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Our state stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they fight courageously against a tyrant to defend their country, their democracy and their freedom.”

Cooper said state entities and local governments are strongly encouraged to adopt similar policies, including divesting from Russian assets to ensure that public dollars and operations do not benefit Russia and avoiding new contracts with Russian entities.

This order includes, but is not limited to:

Alcohol Sales : The North Carolina ABC Commission is directed to review its list of approved products for any produced by Russian Entities and to suspend the approval of such products as quickly as practicable.

: The North Carolina ABC Commission is directed to review its list of approved products for any produced by Russian Entities and to suspend the approval of such products as quickly as practicable. Purchase & Contract: The Department of Administration, Division of Purchase & Contract, is directed to terminate any such contracts with Russian entities as quickly as practicable if they are identified.

﻿The North Carolina ABC Commission suggested three alcohol brands – Hammer & Sickle, Beluga, and Russian Standard – would be subject to the Executive Order.

"When you look at what’s going on and just how our country has been supporting Ukraine at this time it makes sense to pull those products and not be selling those products to be supportive of what’s going on," said Niegel Sullivan, the General Manager of Greensboro ABC.

The Greensboro ABC board said the Russian liquors are very small sellers. Governor Cooper said in a press release that any way to ensure that public dollars do not benefit Russia will show the state's support for Ukraine.

The Governor also tweeted Monday, saying he was briefed on cyber security, a growing problem since the war in Ukraine started.

Cyber security expert, Joseph Steinberg said even after the war overseas, we need to keep our guards up online.

“This conflict with Ukraine and Russia will end but the cyber problems will not,” Steinberg said.

Taking small precautions like not clicking on suspicious links and backing up your devices can make a world of difference.