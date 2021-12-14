NC COVID-19 update Tuesday comes on heels of omicron detected in state

We'll learn more about COVID-19 impact on North Carolina as we head into the Christmas holiday season.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tuesday afternoon, we'll hear from Gov. Roy Cooper and the state COVID-19 task force about the outlook for COVID-19 in North Carolina.

The meeting comes on the heels of at least one confirmed case of the omicron variant and evidence of increased spread, heading into the holiday season.

On Tuesday, state labs confirmed nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, and hospitalizations topped out at 1,575 - the most in more than a month.

We're also seeing potentially-concerning trends in positivity rates. However, it's important to keep in mind, testing demand usually increases before and after holidays.

More of those tests are coming back positive. Statewide, the positivity rate is 9.2%, nearly double the state's target of 5% or lower.

Guilford County's rate is also at 9.2% with a two-week average nearing 8%. This could be grounds for commissioners to re-evaluate the county's mask policy soon.

Ongoing COVID-19 concerns appear to be prompting more people to get their COVID-19 booster shots before the Christmas holiday. Nearly six-million people in North Carolina have taken both doses of Pfizer or Moderna or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The state's dashboard shows nearly two-million people - or 32% of those fully vaccinated - have gotten a booster shot.