CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - A group that honors Confederate veterans has placed flowers at the site of a recently toppled Confederate statue in North Carolina.

The News & Observer reported that the North Carolina Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans placed the flowers Saturday morning.

The Silent Sam memorial had stood on the campus of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill since 1913. It was torn down Aug. 20 by demonstrators who called it a racist symbol.

The Confederate veterans group said the flowers were purchased with "hundreds of individual donations."

The chancellor of North Carolina's flagship university strongly indicated Friday that the school won't return the statue to the main quad where it used to stand. But she stopped short of confirming that its former spot has been ruled out.

© 2018 WVEC