Hertford man faces federal charges after allegedly shooting at deputy

AHOSKIE, N.C. — An Ahoskie man is facing federal charges after prosecutors said he opened fire on a sheriff's deputy.
The U.S. Department of Justice said 41-year-old Talametrius Kenyon Spruill fired four shots at a Hertford County Sheriff's Deputy early on the morning of July 16.
The deputy, who was not injured, had been responding to a report of a suspicious person and returned fire.
Prosecutors said Spruill fled the scene on foot but was arrested a day later. Spruill is charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition and if convicted, could face up to 180 months in prison for the federal charges.