x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
North Carolina

Hertford man faces federal charges after allegedly shooting at deputy

The U.S. Department of Justice said 41-year-old Talametrius Kenyon Spruill fired four shots at a Hertford County Sheriff's Deputy early on the morning of July 16.
Credit: BCFC - stock.adobe.com

AHOSKIE, N.C. — An Ahoskie man is facing federal charges after prosecutors said he opened fire on a sheriff's deputy.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 41-year-old Talametrius Kenyon Spruill fired four shots at a Hertford County Sheriff's Deputy early on the morning of July 16.

The deputy, who was not injured, had been responding to a report of a suspicious person and returned fire.

Prosecutors said Spruill fled the scene on foot but was arrested a day later. Spruill is charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition and if convicted, could face up to 180 months in prison for the federal charges.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Police still searching for missing 3-year-old last seen in Virginia Beach

Before You Leave, Check This Out