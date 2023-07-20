Hertford man faces federal charges after allegedly shooting at deputy

The U.S. Department of Justice said 41-year-old Talametrius Kenyon Spruill fired four shots at a Hertford County Sheriff's Deputy early on the morning of July 16.

AHOSKIE, N.C. — An Ahoskie man is facing federal charges after prosecutors said he opened fire on a sheriff's deputy.

The deputy, who was not injured, had been responding to a report of a suspicious person and returned fire.