HERTFORD, N.C. — Police in Perquimans County are searching for a suspect after two officers were injured during a pursuit on Wednesday afternoon.

Two nearby schools were placed on lockdown during the incident.

According to Perquimans County Emergency Services, a 911 call came in around 12:30 p.m. about shots being fired in the area of Stokes Drive and King Street in Hertford. Perquimans County High School and Hertford Grammar School were both placed on a modified lockdown as a result.

Responding officers patrolled the area and got a suspect description, but were unable to find the person responsible.

Then almost an hour later, another 911 came in about a fight near an apartment complex on Stokes Drive. Officers arrived on scene, at which time the suspect, identified as Travis Bryce Searcy, ran into the woods between the apartment complex and Perquimans County High School.

Perquimans High was then placed on a full lockdown as a precaution while police searched for Searcy in the area of Jimmy Hunter Drive, King Street, and Dobbs Street.

During the pursuit, two officers were injured. Both were taken to a local hospital. Authorities did not say how the officers were hurt, only that their injuries were not life-threatening.

Searcy remains on the loose. Hertford Police ask that if you know of his whereabouts, to please call them at 252-426-5751.

