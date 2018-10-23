PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WVEC) — Students got sick after they ate a homemade cereal bar that contained marijuana.The Perquimans County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident at Perquimans County High School that took place on Monday.

Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman told 13News Now that a girl in 9th Grade brought a "homemade Cap'n Crunch bar" to school. She gave three students pieces of the bar. One of them got sick in the classroom. Another projectile vomited. All three had to go to the hospital. They were released.

Sheriff's deputies charged the girl accused of bringing the bar to school with drug possession and selling and delivering drugs.

Cheeseman said the student will face consequences at school. Those could involve a 10-day suspension, a 365-day suspension, expulsion, or some other measure.

