ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) — Elizabeth City Police are investigating a homicide on Thursday.

According to officials, around 6 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Roanoke Avenue in reference to a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man suffering fun a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man, 34-year-old Rocky Lee Bailey Jr., was transported to Sentara Albemarle Hospital by Emergency Medical Services, then flown by Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Sadly, Bailey was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Police have not released any further information at this time. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.

