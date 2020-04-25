Hyde County reports first positive COVID-19 case

The patient is in isolation at home. Health officials have begun contact tracing to determine anyone who may have been exposed to the patient.

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. — The Hyde County Health Department confirmed its first positive COVID-19 case on Saturday.

The patient is in isolation at home, according to a news release.

Health officials have begun contact tracing to determine anyone who may have been exposed to the patient, Health Director Luana Gibbs said.

Gibbs is reminding citizens that the virus is highly contagious and urges everyone to follow North Carolina's stay-at-home order.

North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services updated its coronavirus count to 8,623 confirmed cases Saturday morning.

That is an increase of 571 cases from Friday.