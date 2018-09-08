CARRBORO, N.C. (AP) — A 10-year-old boy has been honored by North Carolina authorities for saving a 15-month-old girl from an apartment pool.

The News & Observer reports Joseph Ray "saw the baby sinking to the bottom of the pool" after she tipped out of a float. He says he jumped in and carried her out. The Carrboro Police Department awarded Ray with its Lifesaver Award on Wednesday. The girl was taken to a hospital for observation.

Carrboro Police Officer Steven Dixon responded to the 911 call about the incident. Dixon says that despite all the adults around, Ray was the only one who recognized the baby was in danger. Ray's mom, Tina Ongoro, says Ray didn't know the baby was a neighbor at the time, but now the two families keep in touch.

