Iconic UFO house in OBX catches fire, thousands share memories

Before it made its final landing in Frisco, the spaceship moved around the Cape Hatteras area and served a variety of purposes.

FRISCO, N.C. — An iconic, out-of-this-world piece of history in the Outer Banks is in ruins.

According to a Facebook post from the Frisco Fire Department, the "spaceship" house caught on fire Wednesday night.

In photos posted on Facebook, you can see the charred remains. The post already has thousands of interactions, and comments are flooded with memories from visitors near and far.

At this time, it isn't clear what caused the fire to start.

According to PBS, the 1960s style structure has attracted thousands of tourists for over 50 years.

Before it made its final landing in Frisco, the spaceship moved around the Cape Hatteras area and served as a hot dog stand, meeting place for the Girl Scouts and even a beach cottage rental.