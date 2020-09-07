In Greensboro, statue marking graves of Confederate soldiers toppled

The statue of a musket-carrying soldier had stood for a century to mark the graves of about 300 unknown Confederate soldiers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Author's note: the photo above is a stock image of a confederate monument. It is not the statue mentioned in this article.

A Confederate monument has been toppled in a cemetery in the North Carolina city of Greensboro.

The News & Record reported Wednesday that the statue of a musket-carrying soldier had stood for a century to mark the graves of about 300 unknown Confederate soldiers.

The monument was toppled over the July 4th weekend at the city owned Green Hill Cemetery.

City spokesman Jake Keys said it’s unknown who is responsible.

The Sons of the Confederate Veterans takes care of the memorial and condemned its toppling in a statement. The monument is owned by the Daughters of the Confederacy.