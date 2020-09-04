Judge: Confederate group must return Silent Sam statue fund to UNC

The deal was made after the Silent Sam statue was toppled on campus in 2018.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has ruled that a $2.5 million fund that was set up to maintain a Confederate statue will have to be returned to the University of North Carolina.

The judge’s order is the latest step in the dismantling of a controversial deal that struck between the university and a Confederate heritage group.

