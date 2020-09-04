x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

north-carolina

Judge: Confederate group must return Silent Sam statue fund to UNC

The deal was made after the Silent Sam statue was toppled on campus in 2018.
Protests turn intense as demonstrators tear down 'Silent Sam' statue on UNC's campus. Pic. Courtesy: Johnny Sobczak

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has ruled that a $2.5 million fund that was set up to maintain a Confederate statue will have to be returned to the University of North Carolina. 

The judge’s order is the latest step in the dismantling of a controversial deal that struck between the university and a Confederate heritage group. 

The deal was made after the Silent Sam statue was toppled on campus in 2018. 

RELATED: Remnants of 'Silent Sam' removed from UNC's campus overnight

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Wednesday that the judge has ordered the money returned. However, he did approve tens of thousands of dollars in legal expenses and other costs that had already been spent.  

RELATED: Confederate group has 45 days to return 'Silent Sam' to UNC

RELATED: UNC newspaper sues over deal to remove Confederate statue

RELATED: 8 arrested at Confederate statue protest blame officers