KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Kill Devil Hills police are still looking for a driver that led officers on a vehicle pursuit through several cities on Saturday.

A patrol officer stopped a black Nissan Altima around 11:40 p.m. for tailgating and nearly crashing into another car. As the officer was walking to the vehicle the car sped away.

The car chase started in Kill Devil Hills and continued through Nags Head, Manteo, East Lake and into Tyrell County.

During the pursuit, the officer noticed things were being thrown from the vehicle. The items were later identified as a .380 Smith and a Wesson handgun.

To stop the Nissan Altima, Dare County Sheriff’s Office deputies deployed spike strips near J. Morgan Futch Gameland in Tyrell County. The spike strips stopped the car, but the driver, 26-year-old Daquan Spencer, and two passengers started to run. A third passenger stayed in the car and surrendered to police.

Nags Head Police arrived on scene with their K-9, Bak, and the two passengers who tried to run surrendered.

The two passengers that ran, 18-year-old Nasseim Basnight and a 16-year-old, were charged with Resist, Delay and Obstruct for fleeing on foot from officers after the vehicle was stopped. The 18-year-old passenger who stayed with the vehicle and surrendered was released without being charged.

Spencer, the driver, was able to escape, and Kill Devil Hills Police Department is working to track him down. Spencer has been charged with Fleeing to Elude Arrest, Reckless Driving, and other traffic violations.

Police said Spencer is 5’7” and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and short brown hair. He has tattoos on the back of his right hand, both arms and chest and sometimes wears glasses.