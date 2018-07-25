KITTY HAWK, NC (WVEC) — Town officials have started shipping in pumps to mitigate the flood waters that taken over area roads.

Three pumps now sit in various spots at stations along NC 12. The goal is to redirect the waters into the ocean that have been rising for the last three days.

“The pump stations are solely for the purpose of pumping off the town’s infrastructure and the roadways,” said Town Manager, Andy Stewart. “We realize with the amount of rain we had, there are going to be issues with private residences and we wish we could help everybody, but unfortunately we have limited resources.”

The Town of Carova is also planning on bringing in pumps. Fire & Rescue advised that people stay inside on Wednesday. In pictures provided by Captain James Paduano, flood waters made off-road areas look like streams.

Back in Kitty Hawk, tourists spent time walking or playing in the water.

Jeremy Pittman said his vacation has since consisted of playing cards with family and friends or shopping.

The bottom garage area of his rental home was flooded when 13News Now caught up with him.

“The cottage next door has a really nice lake in the backyard. We’re kind of developing a little one here,” he said.

Kitty Hawk town officials say the pumps will stay in place until weather conditions improve.

