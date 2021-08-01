Law enforcement arrest 2, seize cocaine, $16,000 cash in drug bust in Elizabeth City

Law enforcement said the home was allegedly being used to store and sell controlled substances to people throughout Northeastern North Carolina.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Law enforcement in Elizabeth City announced it conducted a search warrant on a known drug house in the area, leading to the arrest of two men and the seizure of illegal paraphernalia.

A search warrant was conducted Wednesday, Jan. 6 at a residence in the 1500 block of River Road.

Members from the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, Elizabeth City Police Department, and Dare County Sheriff’s Office participated in the raid.

Law enforcement said the home was allegedly being used to store and sell controlled substances to people throughout Northeastern North Carolina.

The raid resulted in the arrest of two men--Darryl Torrey Elliott and Rashawn Maurice Baum--and other evidence seized during the search.

Twelve ounces of cocaine, a loaded .357 magnum revolver, and more than $16,000 cash were confiscated from the home.

Darryl Torrey Elliott is charged with:

Trafficking Schedule II by Possession

Trafficking Schedule II by Manufacture

Trafficking Schedule II by Transportation

Maintaining a dwelling for storage of a controlled substance

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Rashawn Maurice Baum is charged with Possession of a Schedule II Drug with the Intent to Sell or Distribute.