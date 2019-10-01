ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — With the government shutdown still going, some are feeling the impacts more and more each day.

Stepping in to help is the Foodbank of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City.

"We recognize that a key number of people in our community, almost 2000, work at the Coast Guard base or here in a support capacity for civil service or contractors could be impacted," said Liz Reasoner, the Executive Director of the foodbank.

Reasoner said families shouldn't have to go hungry because of the shutdown when they're prioritizing bills.

"The choices between making a car payment or a mortgage payment or paying medical insurance during the shutdown is going to take precedence over buying food," she said.

That's why the foodbank is opening on Wednesday, a day it normally doesn't open. For three hours, 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., it'll open up and welcome anyone in need.

"We will provide groceries to you once a week until the shutdown is over. We will do our best to provide resources for you and your family," said Reasoner.

On top of that, they can also help with personal care products, household supplies, and other assistance. This extra help is added to the 700 households the food bank already helps monthly, without the shutdown.

So, Reasoner said they're happy to help, and will continue to do that, but she hopes the shutdown ends soon because real lives in local communities are being impacted.

"We would encourage any of the politicians who have power to make the change to compromise to do so so that this does not affect Americans," said Reasoner.