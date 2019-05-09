VIRGINIA, USA — DOWNLOAD: 13News Now App

The ride-share app Lyft is providing discounted rides to people evacuating areas in the Carolinas due to Hurricane Dorian's impact.

The company partnered with United Way and 211s in providing the discounted rides.

The evacuating to local shelters should use the code DORIANRELIEF.

The code is valid for two free rides up to $15 each, between now and Sept. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

