WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man is charged with exposing his baby to illegal drugs, leading to her cardiac arrest.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that 22-year-old Felix Flores Ramirez was indicted Monday on one count of felony child abuse by a reckless act or negligent omission, causing serious bodily injury.

According to the indictment, his then-11-month-old daughter ingested cocaine and fentanyl, leading to her cardiac arrest in September 2017. She survived, but Winston-Salem police didn't answer the newspaper's question regarding her current condition.

The indictment says Ramirez used cocaine, marijuana and other drugs in front of his daughter, and allowed others to use cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in her presence.

It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

