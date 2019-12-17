MANTEO, N.C. — Deputies and police in Manteo are still working to figure out what led up to a fatal shooting.

Timothy Lee Sauls was arrested and charged with first-degree homicide after authorities found a man dead on Vista Lake Drive Monday evening.

Deputies say the victim had been shot in the 600 block of Vista Lake Drive. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Sauls was still at the scene when police arrived. He's being held without bond.

No other details have been released at this time.

RELATED: ‘He loved everyone he met’ | Mother, community remember man killed, found under home in Newport News

RELATED: Man dead after shooting in Buckroe in Hampton

RELATED: Two students charged in accidental shooting incident at Maury High School