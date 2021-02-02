Man accused of shooting into Elizabeth City home

Officers say shots were fired just before noon on Monday in the 1200 block of Byrd Street.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man is under arrest after police in Elizabeth City say he opened fire into an occupied home.

People inside the home told police the suspect -- identified as Anthony Trent McCoy, Jr. -- was outside and had fired several shots into the residence.

McCoy was located nearby and taken into custody. He is charged with:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill (5 counts)

Discharging a Firearm into Occupied Dwelling

Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Discharging a Firearm in City Limits

Possession of Marijuana