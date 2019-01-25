ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Elizabeth City Police Department arrested a man and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill following a shooting near Hickory Mobile Home Park Area.

On Thursday around 10.27 a.m. police were responding to the mobile park in reference to a shots fired call. Central Communications gave out a description of the vehicle involved in the incident.

Officers located a vehicle fitting the description in the area of Roanoke Avenue on their way to the scene. They arrested a man and a woman and took them to the Elizabeth City Police Department for questioning.

After an investigation, 24-year-old Kyle Jorden Anthony King was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm in city limits.

King is being held at the Albemarle District Jail on a $51,000 secured bond.

There were no injuries reported in the incident. No further information regarding the reported shooting that led to the arrest is available.

If you have information, you can call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555.