Man dead, woman arrested in Elizabeth City stabbing

Police say Jahliel Johnson, 20, died after suffering multiple stab wounds.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A 20-year-old man is dead, and a 21-year-old woman is under arrest following a stabbing Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Speed St. shortly before 11:15 a.m.

Authorities found Jahliel Johnson, 20, with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to Sentara Albermarie Medical Center, where he died.

Investigators located 21-year-old Ty’Chantiana Perkins near the crime scene and identified her as a suspect. She’s currently being held at Albemarle District Jail on a first degree murder charge.

Her first court appearance is scheduled for Monday, August 30, 2021.