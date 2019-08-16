APEX, N.C. — Authorities say a North Carolina man died after a stroke while taking down Christmas lights caused him to fall down stairs and land on his cat, fatally breaking the animal's back.

News outlets report search warrants made public Friday say 56-year-old Frans Oudshoorn was found dead Aug. 9 at home in Apex.

Wake County Sheriff's Office spokesman Eric Curry says Oudshoorn's son came to the home Aug. 8 and found the cat dead. The son placed the animal in the freezer, intending to bury it later. He then cut his father loose from the Christmas lights and brought him a pillow and blanket at his father's request. Curry says the son returned the next afternoon and found his father dead.

No charges will be filed in the case.