KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WVEC) - A man drowned in rough surf Saturday afternoon in Kill Devil Hills after apparently ignoring red flags that were posted warning people against swimming.

According to a news release, this incident began at around 12:15 p.m. when a man in his mid-60s was reported missing in the rough surf. About 15 minutes later, he was spotted in the water in the area of Fourth Street, but was unable to return to shore on his own. They said the nearshore current was strong and moved the swimmer quickly to the south.

Lifeguard crews at Second Street quickly spotted him and entered the water to assist him. He was unresponsive when they reached him and then brought him to shore.

Kill Devil Hills lifeguards immediately started performing CPR on the man, and maintained it with the assistance of Kill Devil Hills Fire Department crews.

Dare County Emergency Services arrived and subsequently transported the man to Outer Banks Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No information about the man has been released. He's the fifth person to die while swimming off the Outer Banks so far this year.

In their news release, The Ocean Rescue Division of the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department emphasized how important it is for everyone to obey the flags flying on the beach:

Red = no swimming

Yellow = strong currents, swim with caution

