KITTY HAWK, N.C. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a man who was reportedly exposed himself and masturbated in Kitty Hawk.

The man was caught masturbating on April 5 at the Lillian Street Beach Access and Kitty Hawk RV Park near the dune line around 2 p.m.

Then, on April 6 around 11 a.m., the man was seen again wearing sunglasses, light colored jeans, a blue windbreaker, and tan work boots.

If anyone saw this individual, or have any information about his identity, they are asked to contact the Kitty Hawk Police Department at (252) 261-3895.