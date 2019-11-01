ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man lost control of his car on Roanoke Avenue and crashed into trees. He fled the scene leaving a passenger in the car.

On Friday, Jan. 11, the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to a single-car crash at the intersection of Roanoke Avenue and Perry Street around 1:14 p.m.

Police found that a 2016 Nissan 370Z Base Tour had hit nearby trees.

An investigation revealed that the the driver was traveling eastbound on Roanoke Avenue and over corrected, losing control of the car and hitting the trees. The driver fled the scene, but was immediately arrested by law enforcement.

The driver of the car was identified as 49-year-old Herman Felton Jr. The pssenger of the car, 29-year-old Nicole Ferrell, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Sentara ALbemarle Hospital.

Felton was charged with careless and reckless driving with additional charges pending.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.