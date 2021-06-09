Man found dead in grass with several gunshot wounds in Elizabeth City

Police found Daquan Mercer, 21, unresponsive. He had several gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead overnight.

Officers responded sometime after 1 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Herrington Road and B Street.

Police found Daquan Mercer, 21, lying in the grass unresponsive. He had several gunshot wounds.

Mercer died from his injuries at the scene, police said.

Police are still investigating the incident.