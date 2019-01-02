ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A homeowner shot a man attempting to enter his house early Friday morning, Elizabeth City police said.

Police responded to a home invasion call around 6:37 a.m. in the 400 block of Bell Street.

Police said Tyrell Johnson, 38, attempted to enter a home's backdoor when he was confronted by its homeowner and shot twice.

Johnson left the scene before officers arrived and went to a local hospital for his injuries, police said.

His condition is unknown.

Police said the incident is an active investigation.

Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information pertaining to this case to contact the department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

