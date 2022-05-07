Man shot in leg in Elizabeth City, police investigating

He was taken to Albemarle Sentara Medical Center and was then flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police in Elizabeth City are investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Monday.

According to a news release from the Elizabeth City Police Department, officers got the call at 6:46 p.m. to go to Walker Avenue and Sutton Drive for reported gunshots.

While there, gunshots were then reported on Roanoke Avenue.

Police found a man who had been shot in the leg in front of the Walker Landing Apartments.

He's been identified as Kevin Lee Cofield Jr., 24.

His condition isn't known right now.