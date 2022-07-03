Man struck by lightning near island off North Carolina

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said it’s not clear whether the man was on the island or in a boat when he was struck.

DURHAM, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina say a man was struck by lightning near Masonboro Island.

WECT-TV reports that the man was struck about 3:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded with their Marine Unit, along with Wilmington Police Department’s Marine Unit.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said it’s not clear whether the man was on the island or in a boat when he was struck.