Police have identified the man as Floyd Ray Roseberry of Grover, North Carolina.

CLEVELAND, N.C. — A Cleveland County man claiming to have an explosive device outside the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. is in custody after surrendering to police.

Law enforcement identified the man as Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, of Grover, North Carolina.

Around 2:30 p.m., Roseberry could be seen crawling away from his truck. He was taken into custody moments later by U.S. Capitol Police.

The sheriff's office in Cleveland County, North Carolina and the FBI field office in Charlotte are investigating Roseberry's background, according to WCNC Charlotte's Brandon Goldner.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said what they know of Roseberry's criminal history in North Carolina is "nothing that serious."

Police are still working to determine his motivation.

From inside his truck, Roseberry posted a lengthy Facebook video where he said "the revolution is on" and that he'd "die for this land."

The videos have since been removed from the social platform.

Roseberry allegedly drove the pickup truck around barriers and parked outside the Library of Congress, according to Pete Williams of NBC News. He called 911 and claimed to have an explosive in his car.

During an afternoon briefing, Manger said a propane container was found in the truck. While police have determined the container was not dangerous, officials will spend the next few hours inspecting the car for any explosives.

Police could be seen using a robot to inspect the vehicle before Roseberry surrendered.

Investigators will stay on the scene for hours to search the truck, determine whether there was an operable explosive in there and whether the detonator Roseberry said he was holding was connected to the explosive device.

Criminal charges against Roseberry are still pending and were not immediately available.

United States Capitol Police urged the public to steer clear of the area and set up multiple road closures so they could conduct a thorough investigation.

The LOC's building on Capitol Hill is closed and evacuations were ordered. According to sources, staffers in two House buildings were asked to relocate.

The Senate and House are not in session, and most lawmakers are not in their offices.