Man wanted following deadly shooting in Elizabeth City

Keenan Nafis Vann-Jason is wanted for the murder of Oshea Tyquan Lee, Pasquotank deputies said.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Deputies in Pasquotank County are searching for a suspect after a man was shot to death in Elizabeth City.

Deputies say they were called to the 300 block of Travis Drive just after 2:30 a.m. Monday. They arrived to find Oshea Tyquan Lee suffering from gunshot wounds. CPR was administered and he was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where he would be pronounced dead.

Investigators have identified the suspect as Keenan Nafis Vann-Jason, who is currently on the run.

Vann-Jason is wanted for murder.