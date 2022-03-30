3 rescued miles off Outer Banks coast after sailboat loses sails, engine

The Coast Guard rescued the sailors 35 miles east of Pamlico Sound.

HATTERAS, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is about boating safety. The story first aired in May 2021.

Three sailors were rescued after their sailboat malfunctioned near the Outer Banks Tuesday morning.

According to the Coast Guard, the mariners activated their emergency beacons when their sailboat lost propulsion 35 miles east of Pamlico Sound.

Both an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and a 47-foot Motor Life Boat set off to rescue the sailors. When the aircrew arrived at the scene, they learned that the sailboat had lost its sails and engine.

“We can’t stress enough how important it is to have an emergency notification beacon onboard your vessel any time you take to the water,” said Lt. Andrew Grady, operations unit watchstander at the District Five command center. “The master of this sailing vessel not only had two forms of alert, but also an updated emergency contact who was able to share with us his float plan, allowing us to get to his vessel quickly and get him and his passengers to safety.”