You could call his autobiography 'From Monk To Moonshine'

The story of one mans journey to create a boutique distillery in Mount Airy.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Vann McCoy's story isn't linear. In fact, it zig zags with the best of them. He grew up in Mount Airy but left to study astrophysics at Georgia Tech.

"I like to say I left the stars and aimed for the heavens." said McCoy.

"I was a monk for years and moved all over the world studying philosophy and theology and during that time one of the monasteries I lived in practiced the art of fermenting and creating craft beer. When I came back to Mount Airy to take care of my sick mother I decided to take those skills and open a new kind of whiskey distillery." continued McCoy.

And that he did. Liquid art, you could call it. Mayberry Spirits could be called a boutique distillery.

"We make spirits that are so complex and unique that I would say you couldn't find our stuff anywhere else on the planet." McCoy said.

The business is thriving. In fact they are usually number one on TripAdvisor for the top attractions in that region.

By the way, you can find their products in most ABC stores in North Carolina.