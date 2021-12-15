Medicaid free lunch program extended to kids in North Carolina

A news release Tuesday says those states are Alabama, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from a July 2019 story on GCS using a food truck to combat summer hunger.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has added eight states to the 19 where students receiving Medicaid coverage will be automatically added to the program offering free or reduced-price school lunches.

A news release Tuesday says those states are Alabama, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, and South Carolina.