HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WVEC) — Officers are investigating a meth lab found in Hertford County.

According to the Hertford County Sheriff's Office, the lab was found in the 800 block of Hwy 461 Ahoskie on Wednesday. Down East Drug Task Force and Ahoskie police are helping investigate. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigations has also been contacted to help investigate.

Sheriff Dexter Hayes will release more information once they learn more.

No further information has been released.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC