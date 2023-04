The sheriff's office says Amarila was last seen wearing a black hoodie and leggings with bicycles and flowers.

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. — The Perquimans County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 12-year-old girl Wednesday.

Authorities say Amarila Christa Donovan is around 5'5" and 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office says Amarila was last seen wearing a black hoodie and leggings with bicycles and flowers.