Body of missing boater recovered near the Currituck Sound

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The body of a fisherman who disappeared last week near the Currituck Sound has been recovered, officials confirm.

The 61-year-old man had launched from his 12-foot flat-bottom boat on Friday morning amid windy conditions, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Members of the Currituck County Sheriff's Office located his boat and life jacket, but the man was nowhere to be found.

Multiple agencies searched by air and by water covering 28 square miles before suspending their search on Friday night.

Sgt. Johnathan Beardsley with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said members of the Currituck County Sheriff's Office found the man on Tuesday morning.