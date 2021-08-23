Police in Elizabeth City say child has been located

Elizabeth City police issued an update after 11:30 p.m. that the missing boy has been found.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City police say a boy who was reported missing Monday has been located.

According to officers, Kai'shaun Owens had last been seen around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, prior to his disappearance.

Police said Owens was wearing a blue shirt and grey jogger sweatpants when he was last seen. He is 5'5" and weighs around 150 pounds.

Where he was last seen and his age was not released.