CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — According to the Currituck County Sheriff's Office, the 78-year-old woman has been found.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Phyllis Pierce Miller Sunday.

Miller was considered missing and endangered, but 13News Now confirmed with the sheriff's office that she was found and is okay.

The Currituck County Sheriff's Office was asking for people to be on the lookout for Miller because she is believed to have dementia and another cognitive impairment.