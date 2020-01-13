ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager in Elizabeth City.

15-year-old Zion South was last seen on Saturday afternoon at his home. Zion is 5'8" and weighs 130 pounds. He has a mustache and a fade haircut with twists on top.

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black jacket, and black and gold Nikes.

If you have any information or know where Zion South is, you're asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or Central Communications at 252-331-1500.