ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police are asking the public's help to find a missing woman in Elizabeth City.

Angelique "Angel" Hatch was last seen on Monday, September 9, at her job at Island Breeze Grill in the 200 block of North Poindexter Street.

Hatch was last seen wearing a black shirt and a black pair of spandex pants. Police said she does not drive.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500.