ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City police said they are looking for Shantaja Sherelle Beasley who was last seen in the 1200 block of Byrd Street.

Police tweeted a photo of Beasley, but did not provide her age, only saying she is a juvenile.

Beasley is 5'2" and weighs around 113 pounds. She has long braided red hair and was last seen in black pants and a black rain jacket.