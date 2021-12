Gloria Rodriguez was last seen wearing a black skirt and cream colored sweater with a heart on it.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing girl.

She is 5'3" and weighs around 135 pounds. Police did not say when she was last seen, where she was last seen, or her age.