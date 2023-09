The Ahoskie Police Department said 66-year-old Curtis Ray Cofield was last seen in the area of Main Street and Academy Street around 7 p.m. on September 23.

AHOSKIE, N.C. — Police in Hertford County, North Carolina are asking for the public's help to find a man who has not been seen since Saturday.

Police have not released any other information at this time.